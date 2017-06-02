‘Elm City Boxing’ event goes down Saturday at Floyd Little Athletic Center

(WTNH)–If you like boxing, the Floyd Athletic Center is the place to be on Saturday night. Ten local fighters are on tap to jump in the ring.

It’s God The Fathers Presents Elm City Boxing. They’ve been trying to put this event on for a while. Everything worked out for it in 2017.

There’s lots of local flair, and each boxer has a unique story. Like 32-year-old Moises Ortiz, who’s making his pro debut, and Nate Green, who’s back in the ring after two years off.

“Got no time to wait, it’s been a while since I’ve wanted to do this. Turning pro is my dream. Now I feel like I’m where I want to be. You know I’m in the gym everyday and I stay ready. I’ve got good sparring here and I’m trying to make the best of every situation.”

