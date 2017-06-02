Former Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight transferring to Seton Hall

By Published: Updated:
Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight gets pressured by Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(WTNH)–Bridgeport native and former Sacred Heart University guard Quincy McKnight will transfer to Seton Hall, according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels.

quincy mcknight 2 Former Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight transferring to Seton Hall
Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight (11) drives on Arizona center Dusan Ristic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The 6-3 sophomore averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Pioneers last year. He scored at least 25 points nine different times, and showed up big against big-time competition, pouring in 36 against Boston College and 22 on 8-of-13 shooting at Arizona.

McKnight is the latest former Connecticut high school star to leave Sacred Heart after making an impact in his first two seasons. East Hartford’s Cane Broome departed for Cincinnati in 2016 after winning the NEC Player of the Year award.

McKnight was a star at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, leading the Cadets to back-to-back championships as a freshman and sophomore. He’d later move on to The Phelps School in Pennsylvania.

He’ll sit out next season per NCAA rules, and then have two years of eligibility at Seton Hall.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s