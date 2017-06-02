Former Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight transferring to Seton Hall

Related Coverage Bridgeport’s Quincy McKnight finds himself in a starring role at Sacred Heart

(WTNH)–Bridgeport native and former Sacred Heart University guard Quincy McKnight will transfer to Seton Hall, according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels.

The 6-3 sophomore averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Pioneers last year. He scored at least 25 points nine different times, and showed up big against big-time competition, pouring in 36 against Boston College and 22 on 8-of-13 shooting at Arizona.

McKnight is the latest former Connecticut high school star to leave Sacred Heart after making an impact in his first two seasons. East Hartford’s Cane Broome departed for Cincinnati in 2016 after winning the NEC Player of the Year award.

McKnight was a star at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, leading the Cadets to back-to-back championships as a freshman and sophomore. He’d later move on to The Phelps School in Pennsylvania.

He’ll sit out next season per NCAA rules, and then have two years of eligibility at Seton Hall.

