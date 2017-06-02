Norwich’s Rajai Davis has a unique perspective on the NBA Finals

(WTNH)–Norwich native and Oakland A’s outfielder Rajai Davis has a unique perspective on this year’s NBA Finals.
The former UConn Avery Point star has played in both cities, with his biggest major league moment coming in Game 7 of the World Series last year, when he hit a game-tying run in the eighth inning that almost helped deliver the Indians the title.
Now that he’s in the Bay Area (and sharing a parking lot with Warriors players), who’s he got in the Finals?
“Well, last year, I had to go with Cleveland because I was there, but this year, I’m on the west coast. We play in the same building practically. I’m going with the Warriors.”
Good pick based on last night’s results.