Norwich’s Rajai Davis has a unique perspective on the NBA Finals

(WTNH)–Norwich native and Oakland A’s outfielder Rajai Davis has a unique perspective on this year’s NBA Finals.

The former UConn Avery Point star has played in both cities, with his biggest major league moment coming in Game 7 of the World Series last year, when he hit a game-tying run in the eighth inning that almost helped deliver the Indians the title.

Now that he’s in the Bay Area (and sharing a parking lot with Warriors players), who’s he got in the Finals?

“Well, last year, I had to go with Cleveland because I was there, but this year, I’m on the west coast. We play in the same building practically. I’m going with the Warriors.”

Good pick based on last night’s results.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff