32nd-seeded Foran baseball looks to keep incredible run going in state semis

Published:

(WTNH)–If there’s one high school sport where seeding doesn’t matter, it’s baseball. Look no further than to Class L playoff bracket for proof.

There’s no better story than the guys from Foran of Milford.

With just 7 wins during the regular season, the Lions earned the very last playoff spot by winning tiebreaker. Since then, the 32nd-seed has knocked off the #1 seed East Lyme, Berlin and Guilford.

On Tuesday, they’ll play the 20th seed Watertown for a spot in the championship game.

First pitch at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m. The other Class L semifinal features No. 7 North Haven and 30th-ranked Fitch of Groton.

