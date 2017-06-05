Cheshire’s Abby Abramson takes home Gatorade Player of Year honors as state’s top softball player

(WTNH)–Cheshire’s Abby Abramson has long been feared as one of the most dominant high school pitchers in Connecticut. On Monday, she took home some hardware to back it up.

Abramson was named Gatorade Player of the Year on Monday, as the best high school softball player in the state.

The senior has been unhittable ever since she stepped into the circle, helping lead Cheshire to an undefeated 27-0 record and a state title last season, and a 19-1 record and a Southern Connecticut Conference title this year. (She threw a no-hitter against Guilford in the title game). She’s also blasted five home runs this season, and took home the SCC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP award for the second straight season.

The Rams are two wins away from defending their state title this spring. Cheshire plays Southington on Tuesday in the Class LL semifinals.

Abramson is heading to the University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where she’ll pitch for the Quakers.

