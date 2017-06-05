New Britain native George Springer named A.L. Player of the Week

Related Coverage Catching up with former UConn star, Astros centerfielder George Springer

(WTNH)–It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that New Britian native George Springer is taking the big leagues by storm.

The former UConn outfielder set the school’s single-season home run record as a freshman, landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a rookie in 2014, and was one of the main reasons the magazine coined the then-woeful Astros “Your 2017 World Series Champions.”

But every time the Ferris Bueller of the big leagues finds another float to sing on, it’s another reason for Connecticut baseball fans to well up with pride.

On Monday, Springer was named American League Player of the Week.

The 27-year-old outfielder batted .500 with 5 home runs and 11 runs scored this past week. For the season, he’s hitting a career-high .280 with 16 homers and 38 RBI. He’s also got a .350 on-base percentage.

The ‘Stros are an absurd 41-16, and look every bit the part of the 2017 World Series champions.

Springer may be on his way to becoming an All-Star for the first time, and Huskies fans are finding themselves splurging for MLB.TV just to check him out.

It’s a smart move because George Springer moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around once in a while, you could miss him.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff