Notre Dame-West Haven point guard Tremont Waters commits to LSU

Notre Dame's Tremont Waters #2 in action against Archbishop Molloy during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA. Notre Dame won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

(WTNH)–Notre Dame of West Haven High School basketball star Tremont Waters has made his college basketball choice. The 5-11, 165 pound point guard has committed to LSU.

Waters made the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday. He originally committed to Georgetown, but asked for his release after head coach John Thompson III was fired.

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing replaced Thompson, but was unable to get Waters to stay with the Hoyas.

LSU is coached by Will Wade, who took over for the fired Johnny Jones after this season. Wade spent the past two years as head coach at VCU.

The Tigers beat out teams like UConn, Indiana, Creighton and Western Kentucky for Waters, who’s ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.

Waters was one of the last prospects in the class to announce his commitment.

