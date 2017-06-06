Highlights: Branford girls’ lacrosse headed to first-ever state title game with 16-13 win

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The 4th seeded Branford Hornets got 9 goals from junior Sophie Spencer to hold off #1 East Lyme, 16-13, in Tuesday’s Class M semi-final.

Autumn McHenry, Hailey Maercklein, Sabrina Torcellini, Ashlee Smestad and Karly King also scored for Branford.

The Hornets advance to their first-ever state title game with the win over the Vikings.

Branford will take on another first-time participant in the title game, Pomperaug.
The Panthers earned their spot in the Class M championship game with a semi-final win over Hand of Madison.

The Class M title game is Saturday at Jonathan Law High in Milford.

Check out the highlights.

