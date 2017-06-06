Highlights: High school tennis championship matches set

(WTNH)–High school tennis singles semifinals at Yale today. Notre Dame-West Haven’s Andrew Forchetti beats Andrew Ilie in three sets. He’ll play for a championship tomorrow at 4.

In the girls semifinals, Stonington’s Gabby Dellacono is on her way to the finals. She beat Weston’s Cayla Koch 6-2, 6-3. She’s the first Stonington player to ever reach the finals.

She will face Glastonbury’s Alexandra DeNucci, she advances by beating Darien’s Kateri Martin, 6-3 6-2.

Championship match is tomorrow at 10am at the CT Tennis Center.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff