Legendary coach Bob DeMayo has North Haven back in state semifinals once again

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–North Haven High baseball coach Bob DeMayo has yet another team deep in the state playoffs. In a postseason where just about nothing has been uniform, the Indians have been the only constant.

Seventh-seeded North Haven will take on 30-seed Fitch in the semifinals.

North Haven is the highest seed left in Class L. The others are 20th-seeded Watertown and 32nd-seeded Foran.

DeMayo has five state titles in his 59 years of coaching. He’s been here before, but this run feels different.

“It’s kind of emotional it is different because this could be the last one,” DeMayo said.

“You never know with Bob, you never know. He may be back next year if he can do it he’ll come back. But hopefully we win it for ourselves and coach and North Haven that’s what its all about we want to bring another one home for North Haven.”

North Haven plays Fitch at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s