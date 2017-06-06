Legendary coach Bob DeMayo has North Haven back in state semifinals once again

(WTNH)–North Haven High baseball coach Bob DeMayo has yet another team deep in the state playoffs. In a postseason where just about nothing has been uniform, the Indians have been the only constant.

Seventh-seeded North Haven will take on 30-seed Fitch in the semifinals.

North Haven is the highest seed left in Class L. The others are 20th-seeded Watertown and 32nd-seeded Foran.

DeMayo has five state titles in his 59 years of coaching. He’s been here before, but this run feels different.

“It’s kind of emotional it is different because this could be the last one,” DeMayo said.

“You never know with Bob, you never know. He may be back next year if he can do it he’ll come back. But hopefully we win it for ourselves and coach and North Haven that’s what its all about we want to bring another one home for North Haven.”

North Haven plays Fitch at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

