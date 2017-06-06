Report: UConn adds Cornell transfer David Onuorah

David Onuorah averaged 3.4 points, 5 rebounds and just over 1 block per game for the Big Red. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball has added another graduate transfer, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Cornell forward David Onuorah will spend his final season in Storrs after missing all but one game last year due to injury.

The 6-9, 230-pound forward averaged 5 points, 6.8 boards, and 1.6 blocks per game in 2015-16. He was hurt in the season opener against Binghamton last year.

Onuorah will be eligible to play right away.

The Huskies had success with their last graduate transfer from Cornell, 6-7 forward Shonn Miller, who joined the team in 2015-16. Miller was one of UConn’s best players that season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and helping the Huskies reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s hoping Onuorah will have a similar impact.

Check out some of his highlights from Cornell below:

