Three-time champion Petra Kvitova commits to 2017 Connecticut Open

(WTNH)–Three-time champion Petra Kvitova will return to the Connecticut Open this summer as she continues her remarkable comeback to tennis after a career-threatening injury.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is officially back in action after an emotional return to Roland Garros last week, and the Connecticut Open is the first tournament to secure her signature.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to the Connecticut Open this summer,” said Kvitova. “Now that I’ve been given the

green light by my doctor I can finally plan my schedule so it’s great to start by confirming one of my favorite tournaments of the year. I always look forward to being back in New Haven but it will be extra special this year after all the support I have received from the amazing fans there.”

Kvitova suffered severe lacerations to her left hand after an attack by a home intruder in December 2016 and many feared that she might never pick up a racket again. But the Czech World No.16 has defied medical odds by coming back to tennis a month earlier than predicted and beat American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 in the first round at Roland Garros, before defeat by Bethanie Mattek-Sands in round two.

“Petra has shown immense courage and determination to get back on the court and her story has captured the hearts of

the global tennis family but also those outside tennis,” added Worcester. “Everyone here at the Connecticut Open is

delighted to have Petra coming back this summer and to be the first tournament in line means a great deal to us. I know our fans will be more eager than ever to see this inspirational champion in action and her addition to the field makes our celebration of 20 years of women’s tennis in New Haven even more special.”

Kvitova, who holds a 19-3 record in New Haven after lifting the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015, has 19 WTA titles to her name. She joins defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska and American wild card Sloane Stephens at the Premier

WTA event, which will be held August 18-26 at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale. This year marks a celebration of 20 years of women’s tennis in New Haven and Czech legend Martina Navratilova will take part in the opening ceremony on Monday evening (August 21) as well as a mixed doubles exhibition with fellow Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.

