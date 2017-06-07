High School Baseball Tournament Scoreboard: June 7

(WTNH)–It was a big day in high school baseball, as semifinal games went down across the state. We’ve got you covered with all of the scores from all of the games this afternoon and night:

Class LL

(1) Amity 5, (20) Danbury 2.

(11) Staples 7, (7) Ridgefield 3.

Class L

(32) Foran 10, (20) Watertown 5.

(7) North Haven 1, (30) Fitch 0.

Class M

(4) Lewis Mills 5, (9) Haddam-Killingworth 4.

(3) Waterford 13, (34) St. Joseph 3.

Class S

(1) Holy Cross 3, (5) Housatonic 1.

(2) Lyman Memorial 1, (6) Morgan 0.

