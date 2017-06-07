Highlights: Foran beats Watertown, 10-5, incredible run continues to Class L title game

(WTNH)–The dream continues for the Foran of Milford baseball team. The 32-seed in Class L will play for a state championship this weekend.

It was a big thrill for the Lions and 20th-seed Watertown to play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Tuesday in the semifinal round. Foran jumped out in front early and hung on to win the game, 10-5.

The Lions are going to the state title game for the first time since 1977. They’ll get the winner of tonight’s North Haven-Fitch game, also at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson