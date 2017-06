(WTNH)–On Wednesday, the CIAC handed out a title in the high school girls’ tennis state open. Defending champion Alexandra DeNucci of Glastonbury was competing in her third straight state final, looking for her second straight win.

Stonington sophomore Gabby Dellacono was there for the first time.

DeNucci took the first set, 6-1, and she was just a little bit too strong in the second set as well, winning 6-3. The senior takes the title in straight sets.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson