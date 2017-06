It was a busy day up in Stratford for the Class M softball semifinals. 7th-seeded North Branford was trying to punch its ticket to the final, taking on No. 3 Northwestern.

What a day it was for Thunderbirds pitcher Sydney Senerchia. She’s so hard to hit in the circle, and she got it done at the plate as well, coming up with a grand slam in the third inning.

North Branford wins, 7-1.

They’re going to the championship game.

