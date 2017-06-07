Highlights: North Haven blanks Fitch, 1-0, heading back to state title game

(WTNH)–North Haven has returned to the Class L baseball championship game. The Indians blanked Fitch tonight, 1-0, to get back there for the second time in three years under the legend, Bob DeMayo.

The story of the game was Brendan Clark, who tossed five innings of no-hit relief for the Indians. IN the third inning, he came in with the bases loaded and nobody out, and got out of the jam.

Clark also came through with the big hit–the only run-scoring hit of the game, an RBI double in the sixth, scoring Matthew Solomon.

North Haven wins it, 1-0.

It’s another state final for the ageless DeMayo.

