GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Pomperaug will face Branford for the Class M girls’ lacrosse title this weekend.

The Panthers beat Daniel Hand on Tuesday night, 12-9.

Pomperaug got goals from. among others, Melanie Silverman and Allison McCormick.

The Panthers will be making their first appearance in the state championship game. They play the Hornets Saturday for the Class M title at Jonathan Law High in Milford.

