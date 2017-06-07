UConn football announces time, TV information for game against BC at Fenway Park

(WTNH)–UConn football’s game at Fenway on November 18 will be played at 7 p.m., and broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Huskies will “host” Boston College, as they gave up a home game to play at Fenway.

“When we announced this event, we promised a first class experience for our alumni and fans”, said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. “To date we have sold a significant share of our ticket allotment and setting a game time will allow everyone to lock in their plans for what will most definitely be a memorable day and night of UConn Football. This is a great opportunity for our fan base to show its support for the program, sell our complete offering of tickets and turn Boston into UConn Nation.”

“I want to thank our partners at CBS Sports and the American Athletic Conference for making it possible for this game time to be set so far in advance,” said Benedict. “One of the goals of working with Fenway Sports Management to move this home game was to create an event that people would not want to miss. We also wanted to make sure that UConn fans all over the country would be able to experience the 2017 edition of this New England rivalry, whether in person or on national television. This is a match-up that should be televised annually and we are excited that this year it will be.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff