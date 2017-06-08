CIAC High School baseball, softball, lacrosse championship schedules set

(WTNH)–The schedule for the CIAC high school spring sports championships is set. Most contests will be held on Saturday, with some taking place on Friday night.

Check out the full schedule below:

Baseball:

Class LL

1. Amity vs. 11. Staples

Saturday, June 10, 12 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown

Class L

32. Foran vs. 7. North Haven

Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown

Class M

4. Lewis Mills vs. 3. Waterford

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown

Class S

1. Holy Cross vs. 2. Lyman Memorial

Saturday, June 10, 3:30 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown

Softball:

Class LL

9. Trumbull vs. Cheshire/Southington winner

Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. at West Haven High School

Class L

10. Joel Barlow vs. Pomperaug/Torrington winner

Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m. at West Haven High School

Class M

4. Seymour vs. 7. North Branford

Saturday, June 10, 4 p.m. at West Haven High School

Class S

9. St. Paul Catholic vs. 2. Holy Cross

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., at West Haven High School



Boys’ Lacrosse

Class L

1. Darien vs. 7. Cheshire

Saturday, June 10, 3:30 p.m., at Brien McMahon High School, Norwalk

Class M

4. New Canaan vs. 11. Daniel Hand

Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m., at Brien McMahon, Norwalk

Class S

1. Somers vs. 2. Waterford

Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m., at Brien McMahon, Norwalk

Girls’ Lacrosse

Class L

4. Darien vs. 11. Wilton

Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m., at Jonathan Law High School, Milford



Class M

4. Branford vs. 2. Pomperaug

Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m., at Jonathan Law, Milford

Class S

5. Weston vs. 10. New Fairfield

Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m., at Jonathan Law, Milford

