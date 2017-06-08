CIAC High School baseball, softball, lacrosse championship schedules set

(WTNH)–The schedule for the CIAC high school spring sports championships is set. Most contests will be held on Saturday, with some taking place on Friday night.
Check out the full schedule below:
Baseball:
Class LL
1. Amity vs. 11. Staples
Saturday, June 10, 12 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown
Class L
32. Foran vs. 7. North Haven
Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown
Class M
4. Lewis Mills vs. 3. Waterford
Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown
Class S
1. Holy Cross vs. 2. Lyman Memorial
Saturday, June 10, 3:30 p.m. at Palmer Field, Middletown
Softball:
Class LL
9. Trumbull vs. Cheshire/Southington winner
Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. at West Haven High School
Class L
10. Joel Barlow vs. Pomperaug/Torrington winner
Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m. at West Haven High School
Class M
4. Seymour vs. 7. North Branford
Saturday, June 10, 4 p.m. at West Haven High School
Class S
9. St. Paul Catholic vs. 2. Holy Cross
Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., at West Haven High School
Boys’ Lacrosse
Class L
1. Darien vs. 7. Cheshire
Saturday, June 10, 3:30 p.m., at Brien McMahon High School, Norwalk
Class M
4. New Canaan vs. 11. Daniel Hand
Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m., at Brien McMahon, Norwalk
Class S
1. Somers vs. 2. Waterford
Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m., at Brien McMahon, Norwalk
Girls’ Lacrosse
Class L
4. Darien vs. 11. Wilton
Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m., at Jonathan Law High School, Milford
Class M
4. Branford vs. 2. Pomperaug
Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m., at Jonathan Law, Milford
Class S
5. Weston vs. 10. New Fairfield
Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m., at Jonathan Law, Milford