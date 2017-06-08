Highlights: Joel Barlow edges Fitch, 6-5, advances to Class L title game

(WTNH)–The Fitch Falcons softball team enjoyed a memorable run to the Class L state championship last season as the No. 1 team in the state.

This year was a bit more of a challenge, as the ladies try to defend their title as a No. 11 seed. Fitch has advanced to the semifinals though, and took on No. 10 Joel Barlow on Thursday afternoon.

Barlow’s Falcons turned out to be a little bit too tough to handle. Kristen Acocella ‘s home run would prove the difference in this one as Barlow wins, 6-5.

They advance to the Class L championship game.

