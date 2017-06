(WTNH)–Torrington knocked off top-seeded Pomperaug in the Class L softball semifinals on Thursday night. It was a tight game the entire way, with both teams getting out of tough situations.

Torrington held on to a 1-0 lead in the seventh before getting four runs.

Ally Dubois closed it out from there. Torrington would go on to win, 5-1.

The Red Raiders and Falcons will play for the Class L title Saturday at 1 p.m. in West Haven.

Check out the highlights above.

