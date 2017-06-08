No. 1 nationally-ranked Darien lacrosse beats Glastonbury, heads back to title game

(WTNH)–The No. 1 boys’ high school lacrosse team in the United States is right here in Connecticut.

The Darien Blue Wave took on No. 5 (in Connecticut) Glastonbury in the Class L semifinals looking to head back to the state title game for the fifth time in six years.

The Tomahawks gave the Blue Wave a good first half, even taking a 4-3 lead.

But the Blue Wave are No. 1 for a reason. They would tie it at four and take the lead for good. Darien wins, 15-9.

They’re heading back to the state title game.

Check out the highlights above.

