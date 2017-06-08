Southington knocks off Cheshire, 6-2, advances to Class LL title game

(WTNH)–Two softball powers were colliding in the Class LL semifinal, Cheshire and Southington.

The Blue Knights stole all the headlines, though it didn’t look like that from the start. Abby Abramson had the strikeout pitch working yet again. She had a no-hitter going to the fifth.

That’s where the Blue Knights broke through, scoring six in the inning.

Southington would go on to win, 6-2.

Coach Davina Hernandez says this was special.

“I think it means a lot because of how good of a team Cheshire is. They’re like a college program. Kristine has done amazing things. I have so much respect for her and her family and I think that if we were to beat anybody, they’re the best team to beat,” Hernandez said. “That doesn’t take anything away from Trumbull because I don’t know them. I have not seen them play, they’re an amazing team as well but Cheshire was definitely a big win.”

Southington and Trumbull in the final Saturday at 7 p.m. in West Haven.

