Two-time major champ Jordan Spieth commits to Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn., June 8, 2017 – The Travelers Championship today announced that Jordan Spieth, a two-time major champion who is currently No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in the 2017 tournament. It will mark his debut in the event at TPC River Highlands.

“Jordan has quickly become one of golf’s biggest stars,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “With the leadership and direction of Travelers, we’re committed to bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut. Having Jordan here for the first time definitely adds a level of excitement to our tournament.”

Spieth, a 23-year-old from Dallas, is a nine-time winner on the PGA TOUR and was named the TOUR’s player of the year in 2015. That year saw him win five times, including the season’s first two majors, at the Masters and the U.S. Open. He finished T4 and a shot out of the playoff at that year’s British Open. One month later, he was second at the PGA Championship. His victory at the 2015 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola locked up the FedExCup title and helped produce a 26-week run as the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

He has added three TOUR wins since then: two in 2016 and one at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth made a name for himself even before he turned professional in 2012. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur twice (in 2009 and 2011), helped the University of Texas capture the NCAA team title in 2012 and finished T16 at the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship as a 16-year-old. Spieth was low amateur at the 2012 U.S. Open at T21 and was named the TOUR’s rookie of the year in 2013, when he won the John Deere Classic.

Spieth joins a player field that includes two others currently ranked in the top 10 – No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jason Day – along with Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner. The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25, and tickets are now available. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit http://www.TravelersChampionship.com.

