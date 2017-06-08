UConn men’s basketball conference pairings announced

(WTNH)–Next year’s UConn men’s basketball schedule just got a little bit clearer.

UConn will play home-and-home series with Wichita State, UCF, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, Temple and Tulsa. They’ll play USF and SMU only at home and Houston and Tulane only on the road. Game dates and times have not been finalized.

After four AAC seasons, 2017-18 will mark the first season in which UConn and SMU will not meet twice in the regular season. The Huskies have only met Wichita State once before, an 83-79 UConn win on Nov. 11, 2010, in the first round of the 2010 Maui Invitational.

According to the AAC, the home-and-home series are annually determined by television inventory and contractual requirements, competitive issues/RPI implications and geographic rivalries.

The AAC is expected to be a much-improved league in 2017-18. Wichita State is projected to be a preseason Top 10 pick, while nearly 60 percent of the points scored and minutes played return to their respective teams. Half the players selected to the first- or second-team all-conference return as well – including UConn junior guard Jalen Adams, a first-team pick.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff