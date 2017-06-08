UConn women’s basketball conference matchups released

STORRS, Conn. — The American Athletic Conference has announced home and away matchups of the 12 league schools for the 2017-18 season. UConn is scheduled to play Cincinnati, Tulsa and Wichita State at home only and East Carolina, Houston and SMU on the road only.

The Huskies will play home and away series with the remaining five squads.

The Huskies are a spotless 70-0 in American Athletic Conference regular-season matchups over the last four years. The conference enjoyed a great deal of success in 2016-17. Five teams qualified for postseason play along with the Huskies with USF and Temple joining UConn in the NCAA Tournament field.

Wichita State will join the conference as a full member on July 1.

The complete 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule with dates and times will be announced in late August.

