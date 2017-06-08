Yale men’s crew already won national title, now set sights on beating Harvard

Published:

(WTNH)–The Yale men’s crew team has one more oder of business. Harvard–this weekend on the Thames River. The schools renew their rivalry with the oldest event in college sports–the 152nd Yale-Harvard Regetta.

Steve Gladstone’s heavyweight Bulldogs crew is coming off of last weekend’s national championship victory. The Bulldogs brought back an interesting haul–aside from the national championship trophy, each member of the team brought home jerseys from the losing crew teams.

It’s tradition, but this upcoming race now has special meaning.

“This is a different contest, this is four miles. Some people outside of this community might say what’s the point, I mean the real distance, i.e. the Olympic distance, the national distance is 2,000 meters. You beat them twice, so what’s the big deal? It is, it’s big to the Yale people and the Harvard people,” Gladstone said.

Yale and Harvard will start the regatta this weekend at 9:15 a.m. on the Thames River. The varsity race is set for 11:15.

