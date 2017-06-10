Amity baseball playing for a record 5th straight Class LL title; how do the Spartans do it?





WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)- Amity baseball will play for a record 5th straight Class double L championship on Saturday when the Spartans take on a really good Staples of Westport team.

The #1 team in the state and four-time defending champion, Amity has set expecations that start before anyone walks through the Amity High School doors, says senior infielder Andy Hague. “I’ve been watching these games since I was in fifth grade and I just can remember them (coaching staff) saying little things that are just echoing in my head when I’m out there.”

His twin brother Teddy Hague believes he and his teammates get out of baseball what they put in. “I think if people really sat here and watched us practice day in and day out and watch how much our coaches are on us and helping us get better every day it would make a lot more sense how we repeat this every year,” says the Spartans senior, “we’re not just a team were a program.”

Championship game starting pither, Max Scheps, credits head coach Sal Coppola and his staff for making the game fun but challenging them as well. “Every kid on this team has earned a spot, no one’s given anything and we give our all every game it’s just a culture once you start Amity baseball your part of a family.”

Amity and Staples play at noon Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor