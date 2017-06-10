Branford beats Pomperaug, 15-8, takes Class M girls’ lax title

(WTNH)–Sophie Spencer scored six goals, LanLee Crotty added three, and No. 4 Branford edged No. 2 Pomperaug, 15-8, for the girls’ Class M lacrosse championship on Saturday.

Branford jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Pomperaug would answer with three straight to go up, 3-2. That’s when Spencer, who scored nine goals in the semifinal, started to heat up.

Autumn McHenry scored three goals of her own and added three assists, and the defense did the rest.

Branford takes the Class M title.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

