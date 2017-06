DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Darien boy’s lacrosse team is getting ready to play for its fifth straight state title. The Blue Wave are the the number one team in the country.

The Blue Wave trying to complete the five-peat against Cheshire.

Is there any way to beat Darien Lax? It will be tough, the Wave have won all of its games by four or more goals this season and have scored 20 or more goals on seven different occasions.

Henry Chisholm takes a closer look at the Blue Wave!

