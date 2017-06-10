Davina Hernandez making her mark on Southington softball, Blue Knights play for 3rd Class LL title in 4 seasons

Knights will meet Trumbull in Class LL championship game

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- The Southington softball team is back in the Class LL state championship game after beating the #1 Cheshire Rams Thursday night at DeLuca Field in Stratford..

The Blue Knights are led by fourth year head coach Davina Hernandez, who put her mark on the Knights by winning 2 state titles in her first 3 years on the job.

On Saturday night Hernandez will look to lead her 6th seed Knights to another state championship and this one would mean a little more considering her senior class has been with her since day one at Southington. “They’re so special to me they don’t give up they’re the underdog kids,” says Hernandez, “we came in to the tourney as a six seed and I think that lit a fire under them because we knew that we were better than that and we had two losses and we said from the beginning that that didn’t mean anything.”

The Blue Knights take on Trumbull Saturday night at 7pm in West Haven…

