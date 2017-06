(WTNH)–On May 1, the Foran baseball team was 1-11, and really going nowhere. But head coach Garrett Walker kept his team together, and the Lions snuck into the state tournament.

On Saturday night, they won the program’s first-ever baseball championship.

It didn’t go as planned early, but it sure ended well. Foran beat North Haven, 8-2, at Palmer Field in Middletown Saturday to take the Class L title for the first time.

Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

