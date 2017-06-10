Guilford native Adam Greenberg encourages people to “Get Up” in his new book

How the course of his life was changed by a MLB fastball to the head

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Get Up. The Art of Perseverance. It’s the title of Adam Greenberg’s new book.

Greenberg is the former major league baseball player for the Chicago Cubs, who in his very first big league at bat, was hit square in the head by a 94 mile per hour fastball.

Baseball wise, the Guilford native, was never the same again. His road to recovery was littered with depression and self doubt but his competitive nature drove him to Get Up!

Seven years after being hit by that fastball that altered his life path, Greenberg, in storybook fashion, got his one official major league at bat with the Miami Marlins. He never played in another big league game after his plate appearance against the NY Mets.

Greenberg found a new life path to take becoming a successful businessman, motivational speaker and now author.

He says his book is for everyone. “Really it’s just kind of having my story hopefully mirror a lot of peoples struggles and obstacles and what they’re going through. So the whole point is everything I went through is to really be able to connect with people on a level that can impact them for more than just, I was a baseball player in high school, I made it to the big leagues, I got hurt and I came back.”

You can find Greenberg’s book on Amazon, it’s available in a variety of ways. He’s also scheduled to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field on July 7th, coincidentally that’s the same day Greenberg got his initial call up to the big leagues in 2005.

