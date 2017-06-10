Holy Cross three-peats in Class S softball behind battery of Sarah Lawton and Jenna Mowad

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Holy Cross pitcher Sarah Lawton was on the verge of tears, tears of joy!

The senior pitcher and her Crusader teammates had just finished off a 4-0 win over St.Paul in the Class S championship game, giving them a 3rd straight state championship, when the emotion hit the Holy Cross standout.

Lawton pitched 7 scoreless innings and knocked in a pair of runs in her final high school game, while her battery mate freshman catcher Jenna Mowad homered and hit a run scoring double in her first ever state championship game.

Mowad was named the game MVP.

Check out the highlights and emotional post-game reaction!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor