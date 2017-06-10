Holy Cross three-peats in Class S softball behind battery of Sarah Lawton and Jenna Mowad

Mowad homers and doubles to earn MVP honors

By Published: Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Holy Cross pitcher Sarah Lawton was on the verge of tears, tears of joy!

The senior pitcher and her Crusader teammates had just finished off a 4-0 win over St.Paul in the Class S championship game, giving them a 3rd straight state championship, when the emotion hit the Holy Cross standout.

Lawton pitched 7 scoreless innings and knocked in a pair of runs in her final high school game, while her battery mate freshman catcher Jenna Mowad homered and hit a run scoring double in her first ever state championship game.

Mowad was named the game MVP.

Check out the highlights and emotional post-game reaction!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s