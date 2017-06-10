Holy Cross outslugs Lyman Memorial, 13-9, for Class S baseball title

Holy Cross wins Class S baseball title, 13-9, over Lyman Memorial #ctbase pic.twitter.com/9fjLv5lnSC — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) June 10, 2017

(WTNH)–Holy Cross head coach Mike Phelan told his team they were the best in school history.

Then they went out and proved it.

The Crusaders (27-1) finished off their best season ever with a 13-9 win over Lyman Memorial (23-4) in the Class S state championship game at Palmer Field in Middletown on Saturday.

It’s the school’s first-ever state title.

“It’s a great accomplishment. We’ve had so many great players walk the halls and wear the green and gold, and this is the first time we’re going to be able to hang a banner,” Phelan said.

Holy Cross came back from a 3-0 first inning deficit to build a 7-3 lead in the fourth, before Lyman Memorial’s Colton Bender gave the Bulldogs the lead back with a grand slam.

The Crusaders, who were no-hit in the semifinals against Housatonic, but still found a way to win, responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to re-take the lead (13-8). They wouldn’t surrender it.

“We knew that the 3-0 deficit in the first inning wasn’t a big deal, because all we needed to do was be mentally tough and put together good at-bats,” Phelan said.

The teams’ 22 combined runs were the most in a CIAC state championship game since 1976.

