In honor of Hartford star Sean Newcomb’s MLB debut, take a look back at his college days

By and Published:
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. Newcomb was making his Major League debut. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(WTNH)–Former University of Hartford star Sean Newcomb made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. As we type this, he’s currently shutting down the Mets (what a surprise).

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels back in 2014, and in two-plus years he’s shot up to the major league level (he was sent to Atlanta as part of the Andrelton Simmons trade in 2015).

In honor of his first major league start, we decided it’d be a good time to take a look back at Newcomb during his Hartford Hawks days, with this piece from our own Erik Dobratz.

Check it out.

