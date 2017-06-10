In honor of Hartford star Sean Newcomb’s MLB debut, take a look back at his college days

(WTNH)–Former University of Hartford star Sean Newcomb made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. As we type this, he’s currently shutting down the Mets (what a surprise).

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels back in 2014, and in two-plus years he’s shot up to the major league level (he was sent to Atlanta as part of the Andrelton Simmons trade in 2015).

In honor of his first major league start, we decided it’d be a good time to take a look back at Newcomb during his Hartford Hawks days, with this piece from our own Erik Dobratz.

Check it out.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff