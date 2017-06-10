No. 1 Darien downs Cheshire, 16-3, for Class LL boys’ lacrosse title

(WTNH)–The number one boys lacrosse team in the country, the Darien Blue Wave.
They were for an undefeated season and another state championship, taking on a tough Cheshire team at McMahon High School in Norwalk.
Check out the highlights above.
(WTNH)–The number one boys lacrosse team in the country, the Darien Blue Wave.
They were for an undefeated season and another state championship, taking on a tough Cheshire team at McMahon High School in Norwalk.
Check out the highlights above.
SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.