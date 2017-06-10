Seymour softball edges North Branford, 4-3, wins second straight Class M title

By Published:

(WTNH)–Seymour and North Branford battled in the Class M Championship game on Saturday. The Wildcats’ second baseman Shari Minalga sang the national anthem before the game.

North Branford took a 1-0 lead on Emily Muzyka’s homer in the first, but Seymour would respond. Minalga can sing and hit. She doubled home Rebecca Johnson, and we were tied at 1 in the second.

Seymour took the lead in the third when Victoria Kellogg came through with an RBI double. They’d hang on and win it, 4-3.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s