Seymour softball edges North Branford, 4-3, wins second straight Class M title

(WTNH)–Seymour and North Branford battled in the Class M Championship game on Saturday. The Wildcats’ second baseman Shari Minalga sang the national anthem before the game.

North Branford took a 1-0 lead on Emily Muzyka’s homer in the first, but Seymour would respond. Minalga can sing and hit. She doubled home Rebecca Johnson, and we were tied at 1 in the second.

Seymour took the lead in the third when Victoria Kellogg came through with an RBI double. They’d hang on and win it, 4-3.

Check out the highlights above.

