Staples stuns four-time defending champion Amity, 5-1, takes first-ever Class LL baseball title

(WTNH)–Winning a championship is hard to do at any level, but winning five in a row? That was what the Amity baseball team was looking to accomplish on Saturday afternoon at Palmer Field in Middletown.

The Wreckers of Staples were standing in the way of Sal Coppola’s four-time defending champs.

Amity led this game 1-0 until the fifth inning, when Staples scored threee, including a two-run homer from Chad Knight.

They’d add two more and win it, 5-1.

Staples snaps Amity’s 28-game postseason winning streak. This is the first time in school history that the Wreckers have won the Class LL baseball title.

Check out the highlights.

