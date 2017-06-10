Trumbull softball beats Southington, 4-3, claims first-ever state title

(WTNH)–After beating No. 1 Cheshire on Thursday night, a lot of people might have assumed that Southington would win another state softball title. But that’s why they play the games.

Southington took an early lead on a mammoth home run, but Trumbull fought back. The Eagles came up with the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning, before shutting the Knights down in the bottom half of the inning to clinch their first-ever state softball championship.

