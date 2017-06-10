Michael Burrows dominant pitching performance leads Waterford baseball to Class M state title

Burrows strikes out the side to end the game

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Waterford baseball team took home the Class M championship on Friday night, beating Lewis Mills 4-0.

The Lancers were led by a dominant pitching performance from Michael Burrows. He threw a complete game shutout, including striking out the side to end the game.

Burrows also chipped in at the plate with a run scoring single, afterwards he was still riding an emotional high. “It feels amazing striking out the side to end the game that was the pinnacle of the year right there having everyone come out and jump on me it was awesome.”

