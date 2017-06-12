Ken Murphy Memorial Open a big hit with physically-impaired golfers

By Published:

(WTNH)–There’s nothing quite like a good day out on the golf course. They had quite a crew playing in Wallingford on Monday.

The Ken Murphy Memorial Open was Monday morning at the Farms Country Club. It’s a tournament for golfers with physical disabilities or visual impairments.

The Gaylord Hospital Sports Association puts on the event. The nine-hour tournament was a big hit with the golfers.

“I like it, because it’s a way to take people out of a rehab setting and actually put them in real life situations,” said participant John Redfield. “Golfing is great because it’s uneven terrain, it’s working on your balance, it’s all that stuff that they teach you in physical therapy, but you get to use it out here in the real world.”

The Gaylord Hospital Sports Association has the largest adaptive sporting program in the state.

