North Haven football team to hold “Spring Brawl” to benefit classmate Amelia DePino

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The North Haven high school football team has had a lot of success on the field but the work they do off the field may be even more important.

Friday nights in the fall at Vanacore field are a big deal in North Haven. The football team is usually scoring lots of touchdowns, however, this Friday night they hope to be raising lots of money at the teams 13th annual spring brawl.

It’s a charity game between the maroon and white with this year’s game benefiting North Haven high school senior Amelia DePino who is battling leukemia.

Junior Corbin Pecora says doing this for a classmate is special, “you feel more connected knowing that she’s in your school and you’re doing it for someone who is right there next to you in class everyday.”

DePino was diagnosed in January and this Friday nights game has been a real boost to her spirits. “It made me feel really proud and really connected to the school even more because I was out of school for so long with my treatment so it kind of brought me back into the school community and made me feel really excited,” says DePino. “I love going to the games, I love going in the student section so it really brought it home for me.”

The Spring Brawl is scheduled to start at 6pm on Friday June 16th. The entrance fee is $5.00.

You can also donate by sending checks payable to the North Haven Athletic Department in c/o Anthony Sagnella. 221 Elm St. North Haven, CT.

