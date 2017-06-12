Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy has recurrence of lung cancer

(WTNH)–Boston Red Sox color announcer Jerry Remy has said that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fourth time.

The 64-year-old fan favorite broke the news on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 12, 2017

Remy, who has been a heavy smoker, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and suffered relapses in 2013 and again this past offseason.

MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith reports that Remy is at Fenway Park for the Red Sox game on Monday night, and is expected to speak with reporters.

