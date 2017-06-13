Central Florida kicker told to stop making YouTube videos because he’s making money

(WTNH)–College sports or YouTube. University of Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye says he’s been told by the NCAA that he has to choose one, after his popular videos began making him a little bit of extra money on the site.

De La Haye’s channel has nearly 55,000 subscribers and includes some popular videos like “Quarterbacks Be Like“, which was viewed over 229,000 times.

The marketing major says he started making the videos for fun and to improve his filming and editing skills, and said that their popularity had allowed him to help his family in Costa Rica to pay some of his bills.

Apparently though, the NCAA, which makes billions off of student athletes, can’t handle the UCF kicker using his personality to make a little extra cash through YouTube advertisements.

“Some people upstairs (at UCF) aren’t happy with my videos, and they feel like I’m violating NCAA rules,” De La Haye said in his latest video. “I guess I can’t make any videos that make it obvious that I’m a student-athlete, because that makes it seem like I’m using my likeness and my image to make money and all this, which I’m really not.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA just negotiated a TV deal that will make them $1 billion a year through 2032.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff