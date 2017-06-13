East Haven elementary students walk to raise money for scholarship fund

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In a horrible time the students at Ferrera Elementry school in East Haven started doing a nice thing.

Every year since the passing of faculty member Rusty Zoarksi, the school and its students have held a walk-a-thon to raise money for a scholarship fund in Zoarski’s name.

Monday afternoon the kids were back out there pounding the pavement alongside the Zoarski family.

The kids raised over 15 hundred dollars to go to a college bound East High school athlete who attended Ferrera Elementary.

Zoarksi loved sports and was a baseball coach for many area kids who are now playing college baseball.

