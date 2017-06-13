Rancor rears ugly head again after Paul Pierce’s Warriors comment

Sports Op-Ed

(WTNH) — The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals in Game 5 on Monday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in resounding fashion.

Within minutes of its finality, one of the commentators on the postgame show reaffirmed his initial displeasure with Kevin Durant joining the team prior to the season.

That person being Paul Pierce, former Boston Celtics forward, now a part-timer host with ESPN. He’s not an unlikely source, as he already voiced his opinion on the matter in the pre-season. But certainly a source that has no business making the comment in the first place.

“I was one of the first ones that said before the season started….I didn’t like the fact Kevin [Durant] went there,” said Pierce. “I felt like he was running from a situation in Oklahoma….but people, the thing about it now is you have to deal with reality. It is what it is. KD is going to be on the Warriors for the next five to six years. He validated his move by winning the championship.”

It wasn’t a full-blown attack on the part of Pierce, but of all the people to share their dissatisfaction with Durant’s move to the Warriors this season, one of the very first people we see and hear from on the topic was the man that enjoyed the fruits of his labor with the Celtics when they decided to bring in two All-Stars of their own back in 2007-2008. Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined Pierce in Boston to help make a successful run at a title.

How soon we all forget? Nope. Not in this house we don’t. Welcome to SportzEdge, Mr Pierce.

Pierce didn’t express his disagreement when the Celtics made their own power play move. Instead, he joined in on the celebration by shooting an ESPN commercial with his newly acquired teammates joking around about a nickname for Boston’s Big Three players.

I believe it was Pierce in that commercial who signed off on the script to coin the name, “The Parquet Posse” right before the collective three, (Pierce, Allen, and Garnett) pitched another name with, “The Three Amigos.”

So according to Pierce it was okay for Garnett to “run from a situation” in Minnesota, but not Durant to leave from his situation in Oklahoma. Might that be because it was going to put Pierce in a much better setting to finally win a title?

That was a rhetorical question, for those still thinking it through.

At least Pierce finished his thought by saying that the rest of the league will have to face the reality that the Warriors with Durant are likely here to stay for a little while longer. I don’t wish to get too carried away on this conversation, as I wrote a similar piece on Durant teaming up with the Warriors and people’s feelings on it. You know my position on the argument, if you read my past article. But now that the move has resulted in a championship, the haters are going to crank up the heat on this argument.

Should the league and the players’ union create stiffer restrictions for top tier players to sign with other top tier players? Good for the league vs bad for the league. Will it stay or will it go?

That remains to be seen.

However, what we don’t want to get caught up in is hypocritical comments, like the one Pierce made after Monday night’s game. Something about glass houses, and stones comes to mind.

But if you are of the belief that any move similar to the one the Warriors made with Durant before this season started was not good for the NBA, then you would oppose any such move from here on out. The ratings the NBA just pulled in from the Finals suggests you would be on the side of the unpopular belief.

Cavaliers and Warriors, part tres, recorded the highest Finals ratings since Michael Jordan’s last Finals series. According to NBA.com sourcing Nielsen, Game 5 this year generated a 16.0 metered market rating, making it the highest-rated NBA Finals Game 5 since 1998.

If I may be so bold….cue the sound of a mic drop here.

More stories by Scott Powell, WTNH Assignment Editor