Former UConn star Jordan Todman signs with New York Jets

By Published:
Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Todman runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back/kick returner Jordan Todman to help boost their special teams unit.

Todman averaged 29.9 yards on kickoff returns last season for Indianapolis.

He was a sixth-round pick of San Diego in 2011 out of the University of Connecticut. Todman spent three seasons with Jacksonville and spent time with Carolina and Pittsburgh before signing with the Colts last offseason.

Todman has averaged 26.6 yards on kickoff returns in his career.

The Jets are trying to upgrade their return game, which averaged just 21.9 yards last season. Veterans Dexter McCluster, Denard Robinson and Bobby Rainey are attending the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis.

