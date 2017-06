(WTNH)–New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury will be spending a few days in Hartford. He’s on a rehab assignment with the Yanks Double A team– the Trenton Thunder–who are in town to open a series with the Yard Goats.

Ellsbury was out on the field this afternoon at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, stretching and working out. He will not be playing in any of the games in this series.

Ellsbury has been out with a concussion and neck sprain since May 25th.

More stories by John Pierson